A.P. Bhavan in New Delhi chosen for implementing energy efficiency pilot project  

February 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Director-General Abhay Bhakre, Secretary R.K. Rai and Joint Director Abhishek Sarma held a meeting at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi with its Principal Resident Commissioner Adityanath Das, Additional Commissioner N.V. Ramana Reddy and A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy on energy efficiency measures to be adopted in A.P. Bhavan.

On the occasion, Mr. Bhakre said A.P. Bhavan was one of such buildings of various State Bhavans in the national capital chosen for a pilot project on energy efficiency in the first phase.

Mr. Rai stated that the BEE decided to support A.P. Bhavan in implementing energy efficiency measures as recommended by the SECM in its Investment Grade Energy Audit (IGEA).

A.P. Bhavan would be the first State Bhavan in Delhi to roll out the energy efficiency measures towards contributing to the national goal of reducing carbon emissions.

Mr. Das thanked the BEE for choosing A.P. Bhavan for implementing the energy efficiency program free of cost, and assured full cooperation thereof.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said as per the IGEA, there was scope for saving around 1.96 lakh units of energy per annum worth ₹39 lakh, amounting to a reduction of approximately 139 tonnes of CO2 emissions.