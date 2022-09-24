A.P. becomes first state to link over 1 crore health records to ABHM

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh has become the first State to achieve the milestone of linking the health records of one crore people to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) scheme on Saturday. The State is also on the top by creating over 3.4 crore AB Health Accounts (ABHAs).

The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare announced in a release that by 5 p.m. on Saturday one crore health records were linked to ABDM.

"This historic milestone paves the way for greater adoption of digital health platforms and services across the state of Andhra Pradesh. ABDM is one of the flagship schemes of government being implemented by Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with National Health Authority (NHA)," the release stated.

Electronic Health Records (EHR) generation and integration to NHA under the ABDM is a comprehensive repository of health records of the State and country across modern and traditional systems of medicine. It includes health records created in all types of health facilities registered under ABDM, from Urban Primary Health Centres to teaching hospitals across the State.

Special Secretary (Health) to Govt. G. S. Naveen Kumar said, “Our aim is to build a trusted platform where health records are digitalised and saved for easy retrieval by the patient whenever needed with the consent of the patient at any health facility using ABDM-compliant EHR across the country. We have seen enthusiastic participation of all government health facilities from urban and rural primary health centres to teaching hospitals which have now become a part of this Electronic Health Records ecosystem."

"We have created 3.4 crore ABHA numbers for citizens of Andhra Pradesh with the help of field health workers like ANMs and ASHA workers. This is also the highest among all the states in the country both in terms of number and percentage saturation of total population. We are also one of the best performers in terms of Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) for professionals like doctors, nurses and Health Facility Registry (HFR) of all the public health facilities," Mr. Kumar said.