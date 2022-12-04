Andhra Pradesh BC Sankshema Sangham demands 50% reservation for OBCs

December 04, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh BC Sankshema Sangham leaders at the round table conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The Andhra Pradesh BC Sankshema Sangham leaders demanded the government to increase reservation quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to 50%, proportional to their population percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a round table conference held here on December 4 (Sunday), they opposed the 10 percent reservation allocated to the Economically Weaker Sectuons (EWS).

Association president K. Shankar Rao said about 140 castes were under the OBCs but the reservation being given to them was only 27 percent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

National president, J. Srinivas Goud said that injustice was being done to the OBCs and demanded the Centre for increase in reservation.

General secretary A. Nagamalleswara Rao and former MLC K. Rajaiah demanded political parties to clarify their stand on the issue of increasing reservations for the OBCs.

Retired Judge Sanjeevaiah and former IPS officer P. Hari Kumar urged to lift the ‘creamy layer’ criteria for the OBCs. Later, the leaders raised slogans against reservations to the EWS.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US