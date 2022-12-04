  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh BC Sankshema Sangham demands 50% reservation for OBCs

December 04, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Andhra Pradesh BC Sankshema Sangham leaders at the round table conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The Andhra Pradesh BC Sankshema Sangham leaders demanded the government to increase reservation quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to 50%, proportional to their population percentage.

At a round table conference held here on December 4 (Sunday), they opposed the 10 percent reservation allocated to the Economically Weaker Sectuons (EWS).

Association president K. Shankar Rao said about 140 castes were under the OBCs but the reservation being given to them was only 27 percent.

National president, J. Srinivas Goud said that injustice was being done to the OBCs and demanded the Centre for increase in reservation.

General secretary A. Nagamalleswara Rao and former MLC K. Rajaiah demanded political parties to clarify their stand on the issue of increasing reservations for the OBCs.

Retired Judge Sanjeevaiah and former IPS officer P. Hari Kumar urged to lift the ‘creamy layer’ criteria for the OBCs. Later, the leaders raised slogans against reservations to the EWS.

