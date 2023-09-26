ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. bags top rank in linking digital health records with ABHA

September 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Visakhapatnam and Eluru claim second place in ‘Districts’ category

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, received a national award and two appreciation awards at Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskar 2023 held in New Delhi on September 26 (Tuesday).

While the State stood first in the çountry for linking the highest number of digital health records with ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) per lakh population, in the ‘Districts’ category, Visakhapatnam and Eluru stood at the second place in the country.

The State also received Certificates of Appreciation for initiating the highest number of microsites to promote Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) adoption in the Private Health Sector and for achieving 100% utilisation of funds under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Commissioner of Health, Medical and Family Welfare J. Niwas received the award from Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

Under ABDM, the State department has successfully created 4.19 crore Ayushman Bharath Health Accounts (ABHA), and 4.52 crore health records have been seamlessly linked to ABDM, a release said.

