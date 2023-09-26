HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. bags top rank in linking digital health records with ABHA

Visakhapatnam and Eluru claim second place in ‘Districts’ category

September 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, received a national award and two appreciation awards at Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskar 2023 held in New Delhi on September 26 (Tuesday).

While the State stood first in the çountry for linking the highest number of digital health records with ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) per lakh population, in the ‘Districts’ category, Visakhapatnam and Eluru stood at the second place in the country.

The State also received Certificates of Appreciation for initiating the highest number of microsites to promote Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) adoption in the Private Health Sector and for achieving 100% utilisation of funds under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Commissioner of Health, Medical and Family Welfare J. Niwas received the award from Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

Under ABDM, the State department has successfully created 4.19 crore Ayushman Bharath Health Accounts (ABHA), and 4.52 crore health records have been seamlessly linked to ABDM, a release said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.