A.P. bags three more medals in Khelo India Games

Sports Minister R.K. Roja interacting with athletes who were selected for the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 from Andhra Pradesh, at a meeting in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA June 12, 2022 20:21 IST
Updated: June 13, 2022 08:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh bagged three more medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 under way at Panchkula in Haryana.

Kunderu Venkatadri won a gold in archery in the compound individual and under-8 category while Madala Surya Hamsini won a bronze in the under-18 girls compound individual event of archery. Reddi Gayatri won a bronze in the 81+ kg weightlifting in the under-18 girls category.

Earlier, A.P. athletes won two gold and three silver medals in weightlifting.

So far, athletes from the State won two medals in archery, two in athletics, one medal each in gatka and kabaddi and six medals in weightlifting.

The State stands 13th in the medals’ tally. The games will conclude on Monday.

