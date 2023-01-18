ADVERTISEMENT

AP bags first prize in implementation of School Health and Wellness Programme

January 18, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh stood first place in the country in implementation of the School Health and Wellness Programme as part of National Health Mission (NHM).

In a statement on Wednesday, Commissioner, School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director S. Suresh Kumar expressed happiness over the achievement.

He said on behalf of the Government, School Health and Wellness Programme and Population Education Project’s nodal officer P. Hema Rani received the award from Additional Secretary and Mission Director, NHM, in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Roli Singh, at the second national-level workshop held in Delhi on January 16 and 17.

