A.P. bags Central award for curbing malaria

Award to be presented at World Malaria Day programme in New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh has bagged the best performer award and recognition for best practices in malaria elimination from the Central government.

According to a release, the award will be presented to the State government at the World Malaria Day programme to be conducted in New Delhi on Monday.

The State Health department's efforts to bring down the number of malaria cases from 6,040 in 2018 to 1,139 in 2021 have been recognised by the Centre.

A total of 75,29,994 malaria tests were conducted in the year 2021 and only 1,139 cases were reported, according to the release.

The State also distributed nearly 26 lakh mosquito nets as a precaution to bring down the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The Health Department also collaborated with the Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply and Municipal Administration departments at the village and ward secretariat level to implement programmes like Friday-Dryday. This year, so far, only 117 malaria cases were reported in the State.