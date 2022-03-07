A.P. Assembly will discuss ‘legislative competence’, says Botchha

The Minister flays TDP leaders for disrupting Governor’s speech

The Minister flays TDP leaders for disrupting Governor’s speech

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the Legislative Assembly will discuss the issue of ‘legislative competence’ in the Budget session.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, while directing the State government and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to implement all the provisions in the CRDA Act, observed that the government had no ‘legislative competence’ to enact new laws on the capital.

“We will discuss the issue of legislative competence in the Budget session. The Chandrababu Naidu government never considered the Sivaramakrishnan Committee report and took a decision to locate the capital in Amaravati, after setting up a committee chaired by a Minister. Hyderabad is the common capital of the State till 2024. May be the courts had taken cognisance of the fact,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

The Minister told the media that the TDP created a ruckus on the floor of the Assembly by disrupting the speech of the Governor.

“What was the mistake in the speech of the Governor? Had we not credited ₹1.30 lakh crore directly into the accounts of lakhs of beneficiaries under the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme? Had we not distributed 30 lakh house sites in a year. The TDP has known to disrupt the proceedings of the House. Mr. Naidu has no respect towards constitutional positions,” said the Minister.