A.P. Assembly: Speaker suspends Two TDP, one YSR Congress MLAs for entire session for misbehaviour

September 21, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A.P. Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam suspended TDP MLAs Payyavula Keshav and A. Satya Prasad and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for the entire monsoon session on grounds of misbehaviour and damaging the House property during their protest against N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in the ‘skill development’ scam case.

He also referred the matter to the Ethics Committee for necessary action.

The Speaker suspended the remaining TDP MLAs and another YSRCP rebel MLA, Vundavalli Sridevi, for the day for derailing the agenda.

Besides, Mr. Seetharam issued a warning to TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna against repeating the mistake of twirling his moustache, saying it was unbecoming of the conduct of a member of the House. It was considered by the Speaker as a ‘first mistake’.

He took strong objection to some TDP MLAs for video-recording the proceedings. The House was adjourned for tea just when the ruling party and opposition MLAs rushed towards each other menacingly even as marshals walked in to evict the suspended MLAs.