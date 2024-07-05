A.P. Assembly Speaker inspects MLC, MLA quarters under construction in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said on July 5 (Friday) that the construction of MLC and MLA quarters at Rayapudi in the capital city Amaravati was estimated to cost ₹300 crore over and above what had been spent between 2014 and 2019, and that 77% of them (12 towers each having 12 floors) were completed at the end of 2019.

As the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government had abandoned the capital project, the cost of reconstruction shot up, and pending bills piled up, Mr. Patrudu observed while addressing the media after going round the quarters under construction.

Mr. Patrudu said the facilities that the TDP Government had planned and started providing for the MLCs, MLAs and senior officers were not there even in Hyderabad, but unfortunately, the YSRCP Government had spoiled all that. He instructed the officials of the AP - Capital Region Development Authority (AP - CRDA) to complete the construction of the unfinished quarters in nine months.

In a review meeting with CRDA Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials concerned at the Assembly Committee hall later, Mr. Patrudu enquired about the status of the construction of the MLC and MLA quarters, and instructed that the works be expedited.

Assembly Secretary General P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, and MLAs Tenali Sravan Kumar and P. Vishnu Kumar Raju were among others present.

