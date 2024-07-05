GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Assembly Speaker seeks status of works on MLC, MLA quarters in Amaravati

Ayyanna Patrudu goes round the buildings under construction, and asks CRDA officials to expedite the activity

Published - July 05, 2024 06:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Speaker of Legislative Assembly Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

Speaker of Legislative Assembly Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, during a meeting with the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials at the Assembly Committee Hall on Friday, enquired about the status of the construction of MLC and MLA quarters in Amaravati.

Mr. Patrudu sought to know when was it likely to be completed, and wanted it to be expedited. Also, he instructed the officials to plug water leakages in the Assembly building.

Assembly Secretary General P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, MLAs Tenali Sravan Kumar and P. Vishnu Kumar Raju were present. Earlier, Mr. Patrudu went round the quarters under construction.

