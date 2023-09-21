ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Assembly proceedings: TDP MLAs’ conduct disgusting, says Minister Venu Gopala Krishna

September 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Their conduct, especially that of Nandamuri Balakrishna, is highly objectionable, says Minister for BC Welfare Venu Gopala Krishna; people are aware of Chandrababu Naidu’s complicity in skill development scam, he says

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The TDP MLAs have lowered the dignity of the House, alleges Ch. Venu Gopal Krishna.

Minister for BC Welfare and Information & Public Relations Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna said on September 21 (Thursday) that the TDP MLAs’ behaviour in the Legislative Assembly was disgusting, and that they did not give Speaker Thammineni Seetharam the respect he deserved.

By throwing papers at the Speaker and damaging the property on his table, the TDP MLAs lowered the dignity of the House, he said.

Their conduct was highly objectionable, especially that of Nandamuri Balakrishna, who was making wild gestures, Mr. Gopala Krishna told the media at the Media Point.

Mr. Gopala Krishna said there was a rule that crossing the red line drawn on the floor would attract automatic suspension of those violating it, and the TDP MLAs were oblivious to it. Rather, they did not care for it as they were bent on interrupting the proceedings on the pretext of voicing their anguish over N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in the skill development scam case.

Mr. Naidu’s advocates objected to his arrest, but they neither dismissed the fact that the scam took place nor ruled out the former Chief Minister’s role in the affair, as they knew that the CID unearthed concrete evidence, the Minister said.

“The sympathy card that the TDP is playing is of no use as people are aware of Mr. Naidu’s complicity in the scandal,” the Minister said.

