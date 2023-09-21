HamberMenu
A.P. Assembly proceedings: expulsion of TDP MLAs a predetermined act, says Atchannaidu 

It is unfortunate that the ‘lousy behaviour’ of the ruling party MLAs is not visible to the Speaker, who ‘never loses an opportunity to portray the TDP leaders as villains’, alleges Atchannaidu

September 21, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and other leaders staging a protest against the arrest of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu outside the Legislature Complex on Thursday.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and other leaders staging a protest against the arrest of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu outside the Legislature Complex on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

TDP State president and Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu alleged on September 21 (Thursday) that his party MLAs were expelled from the Legislative Assembly in tune with the government’s plan to run the House in their absence as per its whims and fancies, and the deployment of 200 marshals reflected its intention to suppress the democratic voices.

He said Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna reacted to provocation by Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, for which he was pulled up by the Speaker as if he committed a grave sin.

In fact, Speaker Thammineni Seetharam misled the people by pushing the blame for what happened on Mr. Balakrishna, the TDP leader alleged while addressing the media.

Mr. Atchannaidu said it was unfortunate that the “lousy behaviour” of the ruling party MLAs was not visible to the Speaker, who “never loses the opportunity to portray the TDP leaders as villains.”

In reply to a question, he expressed concern over the poor conditions in which party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was serving remand in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where an undertrial prisoner died.

Mr. Balakrishna said there was no evidence of Mr. Naidu’s role in the skill development scam, but he was still confined to prison by all dubious means. He claimed that it was only in response to Mr. Rambabu’s theatrics that he twirled his moustache as his acting profession was insulted.

