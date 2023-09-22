A.P. Assembly proceedings: Bill seeking to provide Special Security Group to Chief Minister passed

September 22, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to create a Special Security Group (SSG) for providing “proximate security” to the Chief Minister and his immediate family members.

Accordingly, the AP Special Security Group (SSG) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Legislative Assembly on September 22 (Friday). The Bill was introduced by Home Minister T. Vanitha for carving the SSG out of the Intelligence Department.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons (SoOR) attached with the Bill said the SSG would be entrusted with the crucial responsibility of providing “proximate security to the CM and his family members,” and it required highly specialised skills and utmost sensitivity in execution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill was intended to create the necessary legal framework for SSG and its operations. The legislative sanctity thereto would reinforce the significance of the SSG’s responsibilities, establish procedures and ensure proper accountability of all stakeholders.

Besides, the Bill would grant SSG personnel the legal immunity needed to carry out their duties.

The Assembly also passed the A.P. Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) Repeal Bill, 2023, to pave the way for converting it into the Directorate of Secondary Health. The Bill was moved by Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education V. Rajini.

The SoO&R said the APVVP was established to lay emphasis on the curative aspect of comprehensive medical and healthcare, and it was being provided budget for salaries and grants-in-aid (non-salaries), which were operated through the Public Deposit (PD) accounts.

While the legal framework for autonomy had been in place since the organisation’s inception, the de-facto autonomy was influenced by the lack of self-generated revenue resources as its Commissioner did not have the requisite financial autonomy, and it was entirely dependent on grants-in-aid from the government, instead of generating its own funds.

As a result, there were difficulties in authorising the payments by the Finance Department, whether they were salaries or retirement/death benefits due to the convoluted mechanism, which resulted in the employees not getting their salaries and arrear claims on time and delayed payment of retirement benefits. To overcome these and other issues, the APVVP was being done away with.

Another significant piece of legislation passed was the A.P. Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill, 2023. It was moved by Minister for Industries and Commerce G. Amarnath.

The Bill was intended to enable the government to use Aadhaar numbers to identify beneficiaries for various schemes in alignment with the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, and its subsequent amendments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.