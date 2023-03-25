A.P. Assembly passes resolution for SC status to Dalit Christians

March 25, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - New Delhi

In a unanimous resolution passed on Friday, March 24, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly supported the inclusion of Dalit Christians in the Scheduled Castes list, saying that the State government was of the opinion that their socio-economic status was at par with that of Dalits who practise Hinduism.

Passing the resolution, the Legislature resolved to request the Union government to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 accordingly and include Dalits who have converted to Christianity in the SC list.

The Andhra Pradesh government said that it had received several representations saying that Dalit Christians continue to face social, economic and political discrimination and that they deserve better treatment on equal footing as Dalits who converted to Sikhism and Buddhism.

As per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, only Dalits who practise Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism are eligible to be categorised as SC. There are a batch of petitions currently pending in the Supreme Court of India challenging this part of the Order and seeking the inclusion of Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims in the SC list.

The Union government, after having opposed the inclusion in two affidavits before the top court, has submitted that it had formed a three-member Commission of Inquiry to look into the demands of inclusion, giving it a two-year deadline to submit its recommendation.

Dalit Christian and Dalit Muslim bodies have not expressed confidence in the Commission and said that it had been formed with the “ulterior motive” of securing an opinion in line with that of the Union government’s.

Justifying the move to support the inclusion of Dalit Christians in the SC list, the resolution passed by the AP Legislature said, “The Government is of the opinion that the socio-economic conditions of Scheduled Castes of Hinduism and Scheduled Castes who converted to Christianity are one and the same, as they live in the same horizon in the outskirts of the villages, follow the same traditions and customs and suffer humiliation, discrimination in the society and none of these things change by a person converting into one or another religion.”

“Moreover, what religion one practices is an individual’s choice and it should not have any bearing on determination of the caste,” the resolution, introduced by Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, added.

The Legislature thus requested the Union government to amend the CO accordingly so that Dalit Christians can be included in the SC list and “enjoy the same rights, protection & benefits as all the other Scheduled Castes”.

Seeks addition of Boya/Valmiki on ST list

Meanwhile, in another unanimous resolution, the AP Legislature decided to request the Union government to include the Boya/Valmiki community (and all synonyms) of the state in the Scheduled Tribes list. The resolution noted that the several state Commissions had time and again recommended the inclusion and that the Census Commissioner of 1961 had also noted the community’s wish to be regarded as ST.

The resolution pointed out that the community has always been living in the Deccan plateau and that it now largely resides in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to request that this community be declared as ST in four districts - Anantapur, Kurnool, YSr Kadapa, and Chittoor, where they are predominantly found to be living.