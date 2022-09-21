A.P. Assembly passes Bill to amend CRDA and MRUDA Acts 

It facilitates allotment and construction of houses for all citizens of the State from EWS in Amaravati 

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 21, 2022 20:51 IST

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill to amend the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act, 2014, and the Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (MRUDA) Act, 2016.

By doing so, the phrase social (affordable) housing for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), including any scheme of the State government or the Union of India, had been inserted in the CRDA Act. It provides for allotment of sites for the construction of houses in the capital city.

The crux of it is the entitlement of all citizens of the State to the scheme for the proposed affordable housing in the capital city (Amaravati) subject to eligibility and that such a scheme will not be restricted to the villagers covered by the capital city and the capital region area.

The amendment to the MRUDA Act enables the government to make modifications to the capital city perspective plan, master and infrastructure plans and area and zonal development plans on its own, or with a reference from the local body concerned or person-in-charge where an elected body does not exist, or on application from a land owner.

