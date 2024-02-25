ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Assembly elections: TDP activists miffed at allotment of Anakapalli seat to JSP’s Konathala Ramakrishna

February 25, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

They stage black-badge protest at the office of aspirant and former MLA Peela Govind; the JSP contestant vows to strengthen the party in the region

The Hindu Bureau

The selection of senior political leader Konathala Ramakrishna as the Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate from Anakapalli Assembly constituency has ruffled the feathers of a few leaders in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The seat has gone the JSP way as a part of the TDP’s alliance with it, causing heartburn among the followers of senior TDP leader and former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana.

Staging a protest by wearing black bands at the office of the former MLA on February 25 (Sunday), the activists said it was shocking to know that Mr. Govind was denied ticket despite his best efforts to strengthen the party in the Anakapalli region for the past several years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, there was jubilation in the JSP camp, as Mr. Ramakrishna, along with his supporters, offered prayers at the Sri Nookambika temple in Anakapalli.

Addressing the media later, the senior leader thanked the JSP leadership, and vowed to put all efforts to strengthen the party in the region.

Stating that Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s leadership was needed for the current and upcoming generations, he said that if the BJP too joined the TDP-JSP alliance, the State would benefit. In such a scenario, privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) might be stopped and work on the capital city Amaravati would gain momentum, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US