A.P. Assembly elections: TDP activists miffed at allotment of Anakapalli seat to JSP’s Konathala Ramakrishna

February 25, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The selection of senior political leader Konathala Ramakrishna as the Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate from Anakapalli Assembly constituency has ruffled the feathers of a few leaders in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The seat has gone the JSP way as a part of the TDP’s alliance with it, causing heartburn among the followers of senior TDP leader and former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana.

Staging a protest by wearing black bands at the office of the former MLA on February 25 (Sunday), the activists said it was shocking to know that Mr. Govind was denied ticket despite his best efforts to strengthen the party in the Anakapalli region for the past several years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, there was jubilation in the JSP camp, as Mr. Ramakrishna, along with his supporters, offered prayers at the Sri Nookambika temple in Anakapalli.

Addressing the media later, the senior leader thanked the JSP leadership, and vowed to put all efforts to strengthen the party in the region.

Stating that Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s leadership was needed for the current and upcoming generations, he said that if the BJP too joined the TDP-JSP alliance, the State would benefit. In such a scenario, privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) might be stopped and work on the capital city Amaravati would gain momentum, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.