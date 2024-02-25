GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu asserts that people’s acceptance lone criterion for selection of candidates

Chandrababu Naidu cautions Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would try all the tricks up his sleeve to sabotage the TDP-JSP alliance.

February 25, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The next 40 days are crucial, and the cadres of both TDP and JSP should leave no stone unturned to defeat the YSRCP, exhorts N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The next 40 days are crucial, and the cadres of both TDP and JSP should leave no stone unturned to defeat the YSRCP, exhorts N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that the objective of the alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) is to end the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) “draconian rule,” and insists that only those leaders having people’s acceptance are being selected as candidates for the upcoming elections.

Addressing the first lot of the TDP candidates, whose names were announced on February 24, through a videoconference on February 25 (Sunday), Mr. Naidu cautioned them against being complacent with the assumption that the anti-incumbency factor would fetch them victory.

Mr. Naidu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would try all the tricks up his sleeve to sabotage the TDP-JSP alliance. Cadres of both the parties should be wary of such attempts to drive a wedge between the allies, he said.

Cent percent transfer of votes was possible with proper coordination between the TDP and JSP, he observed.

Further, Mr. Naidu said the candidate selection was done on the basis of a thorough analysis of the feedback obtained from 1.30 crore people through ‘crowdsourcing’.

Cadres of both the parties should leave no stone unturned to defeat the YSRCP, he said, while pointing out that the next 40 days were crucial.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was belittling the TDP-JSP alliance, could so far announce the names of only in-charges, he said, and added that it reflected the lack of confidence within the YSRCP about the likelihood of it retaining power.

‘Sacrifices needed’

More importantly, the former Chief Minister called upon the candidates to assuage the feelings of the disgruntled leaders by driving home the message that the situation required sacrifices to be made in public interest.

He also suggested to each one of the candidates to engage lawyers in order to deal with any legal issues, keeping in view the undemocratic means the YSRCP would resort to for winning the elections.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Telugu Desam Party / Jana Sena Party

