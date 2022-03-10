A.P. Assembly condoles death of Rosaiah

Rich tributes paid to former MLAs who passed away recently

Rich tributes paid to former MLAs who passed away recently

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday condoled the demise of former Governor of Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah, who passed away during the intervening period of the Assembly sessions.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Rosaiah had served the country as a student leader, MLC, MLA, Minister, MP, Chief Minister and Governor in his long innings of public life.

“Rosaiah was best known for his ideal works. He held various portfolios under five Chief Ministers. He had worked as Finance Minister in the Cabinet of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, said the Chief Minister and extended his condolences to the bereaved family members.

The Legislative Assembly also condoled the demise of former MLAs V. Narayana Murthy, V.V.S.S Chowdary, K. Prabhakar Reddy, M. Sridhar Krishna Reddy, G. Sambasiva Rao, T.N. Anasuyamma, Patil Venugopal Reddy, Yellasiri Srinivasula Reddy and Yedlapati Venkat Rao.

“The House places on record its deep sense of sorrow at the demise of the leaders and coveys its deep sense of sympathy to the members of the bereaved family members,” said the condolence motion.

The House also observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed members.