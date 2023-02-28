HamberMenu
A.P. Assembly Budget Session likely to commence on March 14

It may continue for a week

February 28, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to commence on March 14, after the conclusion of the Legislative Council elections scheduled on March 13.

“The State government has tentatively decided to conduct the Budget Session from March 14 for a week,” according to informed sources.

The date of the presentation of the Budget in the Assembly by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, subjects to be taken up for discussion and such other issues will be finalised in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on the first day of the session. The Governor will address a joint session on the day. 

The government’s initial view was to have the Budget Session either in the last week of February or the first week of March. However, it had to be changed in view of the Global Investors’ Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 and the issuance of the election notification for the MLC vacancies, the sources revealed.

