A.P. Assembly begins on stormy note as TDP presses for a debate on job calendar  

Speaker rejects its adjournment motion; Opposition accuses government of shirking from its responsibility

Speaker rejects its adjournment motion; Opposition accuses government of shirking from its responsibility

The monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly began on a stormy note on Thursday as the TDP legislators staged a protest both inside and outside the House against the government’s “failure” in implementing the job calendar.

The protests were led by party State president and Tekkali legislator K. Atchannaidu in the Assembly and by MLC N. Lokesh outside the Assembly.

The TDP moved an adjournment motion soon after Speaker Thammineni Seetharam commenced the Question Hour, pressing for a debate on the issue but to no avail as it was rejected following objections raised by Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Ambati Rambabu.

Taking objection to the disruption caused by the Opposition MLAs, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy requested the Speaker to restore order by suspending them, lest they should keep disturbing the legislative business.

Ignoring repeated pleas by Mr. Seetharam to let the Question Hour progress smoothly, the TDP MLAs continued raising slogans. Some of them stood on the Speaker’s podium.

Mr. Seetharam told the agitating MLAs that he would take a decision on the adjournment motion after the Question Hour was over.

But, as the TDP MLAs did not relent, YSRCP MLAs shot back, asking where were the jobs former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had claimed to create during his term.

The members of the Treasury and Opposition benches then indulged in a war of words, which the Speaker curtailed by announcing a short break.

The House reassembled a short while later and it remained chaotic, forcing the Speaker to give it another break after condolences were paid to five former MLAs.

This was when Mr. Seetharam announced the rejection of the adjournment motion tabled by the TDP MLAs, who strongly denounced it, saying the government was shirking from its responsibility to explain its “failure.”