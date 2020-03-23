War on COVID: Andhra Pradesh announces State-wide lockdown

With the aim of preventing the spread of COVID-19, a complete lockdown of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) till March 31 came into effect on Sunday night. This is to facilitate a more aggressive action by the government in exercise of its powers under Section.234 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

As per G.O Rt. No. 202, multiple restrictions and social distancing measures have been communicated for a proactive implementation of the State-wide lockdown.

Public transport suspended

Public transport, including inter-State transport services, have been suspended and all non-essential commercial establishments are to be shut down and non-essential offices, factories, workshops, godowns etc. were advised to operate with skeletal staff.

Further, all foreign returnees have been directed to remain under home quarantine for 14 days or as advised by local health authorities.

100-bed isolation facility in each Assembly constituency

Individuals have been requested to keep a distance of at least two metres and any congregation of more than 10 persons has been prohibited. Instructions were issued to set up a 100-bed quarantine/isolation facility in each Assembly constituency. Besides, a 200-300 bed tertiary care treatment centre is to be set up in each district headquarters.

The following establishments providing essential services are excluded from the above restrictions: offices charged with law and order and magisterial duties (Collector, Joint Collector, Sub-Collector/RDO and MRO), police, health, urban local bodies, fire, electricity, water and municipal services, bank/ATM, print, electronic, and social media.

Essential items’ supply ensured

Steps have been taken to ensure continuity in the supply of food, groceries, milk, bread, fruits, vegetables, meat and fish and no restriction has been imposed on hospitals, pharmacies, optical stores and pharmaceuticals’ manufacturing.

People above 60 years and those with flu like symptoms and medical complications like asthma, BP and cardio-vascular problems have been especially cautioned against venturing out.

District Collectors, Joint Collectors, Police Commissioners, SPs, Municipal Commissioners, Sub-Collectors, RDOs, DMHOs and MROs and MPDOs have been authorised to take all necessary action for enforcing the above measures.