A.P. an ideal destination for investments, says Amarnath

May 30, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday said the dynamic industrial policies of the government ensured a consistent flow of investments into Andhra Pradesh.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State emerged as an ideal destination as we are aiming to create an inclusive and balanced regional development, promote startup culture and ensure skill development”, he said.

The minister, during his maiden visit to the buzzing industrial city, inaugurated the newly commissioned production units of RSB Transmission and Adela Electricals on Tuesday.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were also signed with six companies viz., NGC, TIL Healthcare, Magnum, Evershine Moulders, Bombay Coated Special Steels and BVK group. The cumulative proposed investment was pegged at around ₹500 crore, generting employment to 1,500.

Speaking at a roundtable organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and attended by Tirupati region members and CXOs of various industrial units, he told CII-Tirupati group chairperson Priyamanjari Todi on the need to bridge the gap in the understanding between the industry and the government through deliberations.

Sri City managing director Ravindra Sannareddy acknowledged the guidance and support extended by the State in creating an enabling environment in Tirupati district.

Mr. Amarnath formally launched the report titled Socio economic impact of Sri City industrial park on the neighbouring rural region, conducted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), and a case study by rural media titled Skill development and placement initiatives, and Sri City’s impetus.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, MLAs K. Adimoolam (Satyavedu) and K. Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta), APIIC vice-chairman and MD Praveen Kumar, advisor to Government Lanka Sridhar and others attended the inauguration of the production units.