A.P. Amul Dairy to launch operations in Chittoor today

Milk will be collected from 50 villages, says official

After a six-month-long study at the field level, the AP Amul Dairy, a joint venture of the State government and the Amul Dairy in Gujarat, is scheduled to launch its operation on pilot basis in 50 villages of Madanapalle and Ramasamudram mandals of Chittoor district on Friday.

Chittoor Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta on Thursday inaugurated the first phase of training programme for the digital surveillance and data staff of the 32 Mahila Pala Utpattidarula Sanghams (Mahila Milk Production Associations) attached to the select Rythu Barosa Kendras of various mandals in Chittoor district, at Madanapalle.

Remunerative price

“The State government’s tie-up with the Amul Dairy will boost the dairy sector in Chittoor district, with its record collection of more than 40 lakh litres of milk per day. The venture with the Amul Dairy, with its 2.5 crore litre record per day in Gujarat, is projected to galvanise the dairy farmers in Chittoor too. The objective of the A.P. Amul Dairy venture is to provide remunerative price to farmers by weeding out the role of middle-men in the system. The initiative intends to produce a healthy number of women entrepreneurs in the dairy sector,” the Collector said.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project director D.M.K. Tulasi said that the pilot project would commence its operations of collecting milk from 50 villages in Chittoor from Friday. The other two districts selected for the operations are Prakasam and Kadapa.

“It is optional for dairy farmers to supply milk to the A.P. Amul Dairy association,” she said, adding that based on the results of the pilot project, future course of action pertaining to targets on various fronts would be finalised.