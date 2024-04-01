A.P. among States ‘most prone’ to heatwave in IMD’s summer outlook

April 01, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh has featured among States that are ‘most prone’ to heatwaves in April and May, in its 2024 summer outlook released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the report, above normal heatwave days are likely to occur over many parts of south peninsula and adjoining northwest central India and some parts of east India and the plains of northwest India in the next two months.

From April to June, 10 to 20 days of heatwave are expected in different parts against the normal four to eight days. Those areas that are listed as ‘most prone’ to increased heatwaves include Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. In April alone, these States are expected to experience two to eight days of heatwaves against the normal of one to three days.

On April 1 (Monday), the maximum temperatures recorded by various stations are: Kurnool (42.2 degree Celsius), Nandyal (42 degree Celsius), Anantapur (41.4 degree Celsius), Kadapa and Jangamaheswarapuram (41 degree Celsius), Nellore (40 degree Celsius).

