GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. among States ‘most prone’ to heatwave in IMD’s summer outlook

April 01, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh has featured among States that are ‘most prone’ to heatwaves in April and May, in its 2024 summer outlook released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the report, above normal heatwave days are likely to occur over many parts of south peninsula and adjoining northwest central India and some parts of east India and the plains of northwest India in the next two months. 

From April to June, 10 to 20 days of heatwave are expected in different parts against the normal four to eight days. Those areas that are listed as ‘most prone’ to increased heatwaves include Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. In April alone, these States are expected to experience two to eight days of heatwaves against the normal of one to three days.

On April 1 (Monday), the maximum temperatures recorded by various stations are: Kurnool (42.2 degree Celsius), Nandyal (42 degree Celsius), Anantapur (41.4 degree Celsius), Kadapa and Jangamaheswarapuram (41 degree Celsius), Nellore (40 degree Celsius).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.