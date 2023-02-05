A.P. Amaravati Employees Associations’ JAC to declare action plan on February 26

February 05, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Service Associations’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Sunday decided to submit a letter within three days to the Chief Secretary, seeking an immediate solution to all financial and non-financial demands of the employees.

The JAC, at its State Executive Committee meeting on February 26, will declare its action plan for an agitation if the State government does not reply favourably to the letter by then, its chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said at the third State conference here on February 5 (Sunday).

The government’s approach to resolving employees’ long-pending issues should be clarified immediately, said Government Adviser on Employees’ Welfare N. Chandrasekhar Reddy, who participated as the chief guest in the meeting. He assured the employees that he would take their problems to the notice of the government.

JAC electoral officer K. Bhavana Rishi and Assistant Electoral Officer K.V. Krishna Rao announced the new working committee. The leaders of 94 trade unions and representatives of various departments expressed their dissatisfaction over the non-payment of salaries on time, non-implementation of the PRC recommendations, DA and non-fulfilment of the promises made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The JAC Chairman said problems of the employees were not being looked into and due to the pending bills, marriages were being postponed and health-related matters were being put aside.

Palishetti Damodara Rao, general secretary of the JAC, said that after merging the RTC employees with the government, they were denied promotions in the name of new service rules. He also said that the new PRC had not been implemented for 2096 RTC employees, and the government had not paid overtime and other allowances, besides leave encashment.

The RTC employees were eligible for medical facilities through referral hospitals in the old system, but they were not getting proper treatment through the health scheme now, he added.

