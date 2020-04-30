Toddy tappers allowed to start their work

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has allowed toddy tappers across the State to resume tapping operations. They, however, would have to follow the physical distancing norms and other measures as enshrined in the COVID-19 protocol.
Social distancing must
Special Chief Secretary (BC Welfare) R. Karikal Valaven, in a GO 49 dated Thursday, said the Government of India has allowed certain exceptions for Agriculture/Horticulture operations, while maintaining social distancing.
“District Collectors/Managing Director, A.P. Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation were instructed to take further necessary action to enable tappers to conduct the toddy tapping operations,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.