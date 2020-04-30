Toddy tappers allowed to start their work

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has allowed toddy tappers across the State to resume tapping operations. They, however, would have to follow the physical distancing norms and other measures as enshrined in the COVID-19 protocol.

Social distancing must

Special Chief Secretary (BC Welfare) R. Karikal Valaven, in a GO 49 dated Thursday, said the Government of India has allowed certain exceptions for Agriculture/Horticulture operations, while maintaining social distancing.

“District Collectors/Managing Director, A.P. Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation were instructed to take further necessary action to enable tappers to conduct the toddy tapping operations,” he said.