Andhra Pradesh allows some industries to operate during lock down with caveats

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued guidelines for the operation of certain industries and activities with reasonable safeguards outside the containment zones to ensure that essential supplies are not affected during the lock down. It is also to mitigate its impact on casual and migrant workers.

As per G.O. Rt.No. 88 dated April 18, industries, both government and private, involved in manufacture of 25 essential items have been allowed to operate by duly following health guidelines and social distancing norms.

Food and pharma companies

The exempted essential industries are: all types of rice and oil mills, dal mills, roller flour mills, dairy products, reverse osmosis and distilled water plants/packaged drinking water, food products like vermicelli, biscuits, fruit juice/pulp, sugar, bulk drugs, IV sets and other medical equipment like suction machines and pipes for oxygen supply, PPE gear, surgical equipment, gauge and bandage cloth.

Pharmaceutical formulations and R&D, liquid soaps, detergents, phenyl, floor cleaners, bleaching powder etc., masks and bodysuits, paper napkins, diapers/sanitary napkins, oxygen for domestic gas cylinders, cold storages, warehousing, logistics, agro-based industries like chilli, turmeric, salt and spices, bakery and confectioneries, ice plants, fish feed, poultry feed, cattle feed etc., all types of power generations including solar, Ayurvedic and homeopathic medicine manufacturing units, packaging industries, effluent treatment plants, and seed processing units.

Amazon, Flipkart and Walmart allowed

Further, e-commerce companies such as Walmart, Amazon and Flipkart, cold storage and warehousing services including at ports, airports, railway stations, container depots, individual units and other links in the logistics chain. transportation related to essential services and A.P MedTech zone manufacturing COVID-19 kits, ventilators and other medical devices have also been permitted to operate.

Other exempted units are industries operating outside municipal corporations and municipalities and manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in SEZs, export oriented units (EoUs), industrial estates and industrial townships subject to compliance with Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs), manufacturing of IT hardware, coal production, mines and mineral production and their transportation, supply of explosives and activities incidental to mining operations, brick kilns outside municipal corporations and municipalities.

Fifty percent workers permitted

Moreover, construction of medical/ health infrastructure including the manufacture of ambulances, movement (inter and intra State, including by air) of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab technicians, midwives and other hospital support services including ambulances, custom hiring centres related to farm machinery, processing, packaging, sale and marketing of tea, coffee, rubber and cashew with maximum 50 per cent workers too has been permitted.

Collection, processing, distribution and sale of milk and milk products, construction activities including roads, irrigation projects, buildings, and all kinds of industrial projects including MSMEs in rural areas, IT and IT-enabled services, including with upto 50 per cent strength (data and call centres restricted to government activities), courier services etc. too are on the list.