A.P. alleges illegal drawal of Krishna water by TS

Cabinet resolves to take up the issue with Prime Minister; If necessary, we will retaliate to protect our interests: Minister

The State Cabinet on Wednesday resolved to lodge a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi against what it called illegal drawal of Krishna water by Telangana from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar (NSP) for power generation.

The Cabinet also decided to take its legitimate claims on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to the Union government’s notice.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be writing a letter to Mr. Modi, raising a strong objection to the alleged violation of norms by Telangana in utilising the river water through a slew of projects, some of which had no clearances, said Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav, who stated that the government was prepared to “retaliate” if the situation warranted.

Briefing mediapersons on the decisions taken by the Cabinet in its meeting, along with Perni Venkataramaiah, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Mr. Anil Kumar said Andhra Pradesh was constructing projects to the extent permitted by water allocations made to it by the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal, whose awards were equally binding on Telangana.

He said Mr. Jagan did not want to precipitate a crisis as it was a sensitive issue that should be sorted out amicably, and hoped that the Centre would intervene, lest the two States should quarrel with each other to the detriment of farmers on both sides.

The Telangana government ordered that power be generated at full capacities in Srisailam, NSP and Pulichintala projects in blatant disregard of the established protocol which said that irrigation demands should be met before the water is drawn for power generation. Contrary to this, Telangana started impounding water on Tuesday night in spite of objections already raised by the Andhra Pradesh government.

“Mr. Jagan is going to immediately write letters to Mr. Modi and also the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, requesting them to reduce the water wasted by Telangana in the process of power generation, from its quota of 299 tmcft”, Mr. Anil Kumar said, suggesting to Telangana Ministers and others who dragged the former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy into the controversy, to not construe the AP government’s restraint as its weakness.

Mr. Anil Kumar pointed out that Mr. Jagan was so open about the need for peaceful settlement of the Krishna river water disputes that he offered to place all projects in the State under the purview of KRMB and wanted Telangana to do the same.