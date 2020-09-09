A.P. all set for CETs from tomorrow

All safety measures will be in place, says Educcation Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

VIJAYAWADA

09 September 2020 08:04 IST

All safety measures will be in place, says Minister

Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday announced the exam dates for all Common Entrance Tests (CETs) and said they would be held as per the COVID-19 guidelines .

The CETs are scheduled to be held from September 10, starting with AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET), which will be held in four sessions on September 10 and 11. It would be followed by Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) on September 14 and Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test ( EAMCET) from September 17 to 25. The Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) will be held on September 26, Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) from September 28 to 30.

The Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) and LawCET will be held on October 1 and the AP Physical Education CET (PECET) will be held from October 2 to 5. The Minister said the candidates could check information related to the exam dates, download admit cards and know about the instructions from the AP State Council of Higher Education website www.sche.ap.gov.in.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Suresh said 2,72,720 candidates had registered for EAMCET, 64,884 candidates for AP ICET, and 37,167 had applied for AP ECET. The number of examination slots had been increased to accommodate fewer students in each slot, he explained.

COVID-19 protocol

All exam centres would be sanitised after completion of each session, and each centre would have stocks of sanitisers, gloves, masks and thermal scanners to ensure a safe environment. The Minister assured the parents that all safety precautions would be in place.