A.P. AIDS Control Society alerts people living with HIV on Omicron

VIJAYAWADA

01 December 2021 05:37 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society has cautioned people living with HIV on the new COVID variant, Omicron, and asked them to follow safety precautions.

The society has advised the 1,92,390 people living with HIV in the State to take COVID-19 vaccination, said Additional Project Director N. Uma Sundari. “As per the guidelines issued by WHO, we have given safety precautions to all Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) centres, Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres and Community Based Screening Centres in the State on Omicron,” said Dr. Uma Sundari. She told the The Hindu on Tuesday that as the immunity levels would be low among people living with HIV, there were chances of them contracting the virus easily.

“In all 45 ARTs, 1,936 ICTCs, 102 CBSCs, 1,418 government, 197 private and six mobile testing centres are there in the State. About 1.91 patients are taking drugs in these centres. Instructions have been given to the doctors and staff to enlighten HIV/AIDS patients on Omicron,” the Additional PD said.

Advertising

Advertising

All the people living with HIV have taken first dose of vaccination in the State, and instructions had been given to the doctors and staff to give second dose of vaccination in wake of the COVID-19 new variant, she said.

“People living with AIDS are requested avoid journeys, take medicines regularly, use face shields and masks compulsorily,” she said.

All the officers and staff of the society were directed to follow the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time on Omicron and alert the patients visiting the centres, she said, adding that about 96 NGOs were working on HIV projects and providing treatment and care for the patients and the managements were asked to give necessary guidance to the inmates.