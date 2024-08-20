GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Agriculture Minister asks officials to supply seeds to farmers on 80% subsidy

Agriculture officials should undertake a field study to assess the fallow land and encourage farmers to cultivate alternative crops

Published - August 20, 2024 07:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu holds meeting with the officials from eight districts in the Rayalaseema region.

Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu holds meeting with the officials from eight districts in the Rayalaseema region. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu has directed the officials to supply seeds at an 80% subsidy and to encourage alternative crops.

The minister addressed a video conference with officials from eight districts in the Rayalaseema region in the State, Secretariat at Velagapudi near here on Tuesday.

Mr. Atchannaidu said no farmer should be left without assistance. “The sowing area is less as the rainfall is less than normal. So, farmers should be advised to go for short-duration crops. The sowing area has come down as heavy rainfall was recorded after dry spells,” said Mr. Atchannaidu. 

The Minister asked the officials to keep ready the seeds that farmers demand more. “Provide seed to farmers on subsidy. The agriculture officials should undertake a field study to assess the agricultural land that has been kept fallow. Alternative crops can be encouraged in such lands. Ensure that farmers do not get less than what they earn from traditional crops. Prepapre actual estimates for alternative crops. Supply seed at subsidised prices in the Rayalaseema region,” the Minister told the officials. 

Agriculture Director Dilli Rao said farming activities began in 11,24,351 hectares of the total of 15,03,613 hectares. The remaining 3,79,262 hectares of agricultural land are fallow. “Farmers are being encouraged to cultivate horse gram (ulavalu), jowar (jonna), foxtail millet (korralu), black gram (minumulu), and pearl millets (sajjalu) in  2,22,349 hectares. For the remaining area, green gram, cowpeas (alasandalu) etc. are being recommended,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Seed Development Corporation Managing Director Sivaprasad said that tenders were being finalised shortly, and agencies would be notified about the supply of seeds. 

Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Buditi Rajasekhar and others were present in the meeting.

