Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh again records over 10,000 new infections

Case graph up in Karnataka at 7,866; Kerala records 13 deaths and over 3,000 cases; Telangana’s fatality trend remains flat

Telangana’s coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities crossed the 900-mark on Monday, with 11 more deaths. The toll moved up to 906. On Monday, 2,392 samples tested positive, taking the total to 1,45,163.

Over the past 11 days, deaths ranged from nine to 11 per day. On September 4, the Telangana High Court had observed that the tally of nine to 10 deaths a day due to COVID-19 given by the State government was ‘unbelievable’.

The Health Department said on Tuesday that the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 46.13% and due to co-morbidities 53.87%. These numbers remained unchanged for over a month. On September 7, the State tested 60,923 samples and results of 1,606 samples were awaited.

The 2,392 fresh cases included 304 from Greater Hyderabad, 191 from Rangareddy, 157 from Karimnagar, 132 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 116 from Khammam, 105 from Nalgonda, 102 from Nizamabad, 101 from Suryapet.

In Andhra Pradesh, it was back to over 10,000 new cases. With 10,601 new infections on Tuesday, the tally rose to 5,17,094; the toll mounted with 73 new deaths, the Health Department said.

As many as 70,993 samples were tested in the past day. The positivity rate of tests was 12.20% and tests per million were 79,345. Confirmed cases per million came to 9,683.

Prakasam reported the highest single-day tally and five districts reported more than a thousand cases while Guntur reported the highest number of fatalities.

New cases and deaths were: Prakasam (1,457 cases and 7 deaths), East Godavari (1,426 and 5), Chittoor (1,178 and 8), West Godavari (1,122 and 5), Nellore (1,042 and 6), Kadapa (801 and 7), Guntur (702 and 10), Vizianagaram (598 and 1), Kurnool (514 and 2), Srikakulam (505 and 3), Anantapur (441 and 8), Visakhapatnam (426 and 6) and Krishna (389 and 5).

Meanwhile, East Godavari’s infection tally was close to 70,000 and that of Kurnool to 50,000.

As testing picked up again in Kerala after the weekend, daily cases also went up on Tuesday. The State tested 37,264 samples in 24 hours, picking up 3,026 new cases.

Patients in hospitals stood at 23,217, and 227 patients were in ICU, 54 on ventilator support. Tthe Health department added 13 deaths on Tuesday. Four deaths were in Thiruvananthapuram, three each in Kannur and Ernakulam, two in Kozhikode and one in Thrissur.

A day after cases in Karnataka saw a decline, they rose again to 7,866 on Tuesday.

With 146 new deaths, the toll rose to 6,680.

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,102 cases, and 55 deaths.

The State had conducted 34,61,119 tests including 11,20,914 rapid antigen tests.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)