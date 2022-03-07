A.P.: Activists for Markapur as HQ threaten indefinite fast 

They set March 15 as deadline for CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to concede their demand

Upset over the State government's alleged indifferent attitude to their demand for carving out a new district with Markapur as headquarters, the Markapur District Sadana Samiti(MDSS) set a deadline of March 15 for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to concede to their demand.

Leading a relay hunger strike by the MDSS activists for the 26th day on Sunday, MDSS chairman Kandula Narayana Reddy threatened to embark on an indefinite fast from March 16 if there was no positive response from the YSR Congress Party government in the State by then for creation of a district exclusively comprising the five Assembly segments in western Prakasam region.

MDSS convener Sk. Saida said western parts of the district had not seen any development in the last five decades since the formation of Prakasam district.

Hence the demand for creating a new district comprising the backward Kanigiri, Darsi, Markapur, Yerragondapalem and Giddalur Assembly segments, he said, adding that Lok Sabha constituencies could not be the basis for formation of new districts.

Members of the different trade unions joined the relay fast by MDSS activists. Formation of a new district would pave way for speedier development of the region and ensure creation of more job opportunities for youth who were facing untold hardships during the pandemic.