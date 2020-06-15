A.P. achieves per capita growth of 12.14%

The per capita income of the State has gone up to ₹1,69,519 from ₹1,51,173 in 2018-19 fiscal year, registering a growth of 12.14%, according to socioeconomic survey for the 2019-20 financial year, which was released by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.
The per capita income of the country for 2019-20 fiscal stands at ₹1,34,432.
The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices has been estimated to be ₹9,72,782 lakh crore, when compared to ₹8,62,957 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.
This amounts to a growth of 12.73% when compared to the national growth of 5%.
The agriculture sector accounted ₹3,20,218 crore, while the same for industry sector was ₹ 1,91,857 crore and ₹3,67,747 crore for service sector. “Due to favorable seasonal conditions, the agriculture’ sector has registered a growth (gross value added) of 18.96% followed by horticulture sector (11.67% ) and livestock (4.53%), the economic survey said.
The industry sector is expected to register a growth of 5.67% in 2019-20 fiscal and the services sector is indicating a growth rate of 9.11% in 2019-20 financial year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath