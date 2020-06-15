A.P. achieves per capita growth of 12.14%

The per capita income of the State has gone up to ₹1,69,519 from ₹1,51,173 in 2018-19 fiscal year, registering a growth of 12.14%, according to socioeconomic survey for the 2019-20 financial year, which was released by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

The per capita income of the country for 2019-20 fiscal stands at ₹1,34,432.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices has been estimated to be ₹9,72,782 lakh crore, when compared to ₹8,62,957 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

This amounts to a growth of 12.73% when compared to the national growth of 5%.

The agriculture sector accounted ₹3,20,218 crore, while the same for industry sector was ₹ 1,91,857 crore and ₹3,67,747 crore for service sector. “Due to favorable seasonal conditions, the agriculture’ sector has registered a growth (gross value added) of 18.96% followed by horticulture sector (11.67% ) and livestock (4.53%), the economic survey said.

The industry sector is expected to register a growth of 5.67% in 2019-20 fiscal and the services sector is indicating a growth rate of 9.11% in 2019-20 financial year.