A.P. ACB unearths ₹19 lakh unaccounted money during raids on offices of Sub-Registrars and Tahsildars

April 27, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has unearthed ₹19.28 lakh unaccounted cash at the offices of Sub-Registrars and Mandal Revenue Officers across the State during two-day raids that concluded on Thursday.

Teams of the Anti-Corruption Bureau raided seven Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) and two offices of the Mandal Revenue Officer (MROs) in nine districts on Wednesday and Thursday following the orders of the Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy. They have seized unaccounted cash from the possession of private persons to Sub-Registrars and Tahsildars (MROs).

According to a release, officials seized ₹2.7 lakh from a private employee working at the Badvel SRO and ₹2.10 lakh from a document writer. They were booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Anantapur Rural SRO, ₹2 lakh was seized which was handed over to Sk. Ismail, driver of the Sub-Registrar by document writers, and at Kandukuru SRO, ₹41,000 cash was seized from the chamber of the Sub-Registrar and ₹94,000 from document writers. Also, ACB sleuths found that a document writer V. Satish sent ₹2.36 lakh to the Sub-Registrar and ₹1.20 lakh to the Sub-Registrar’s attender Faiaz through PhonePe.

A junior assistant at Tirupati Rural SRO was caught in possession of ₹9,000 and ₹90,000 was seized from document writers and private persons.

At Narsapuram SRO, ₹30,000 was seized from the Sub-Registrar’s chamber and ₹9,500 from a senior assistant. Officials also seized ₹56,000 from document writers and private persons at the same office.

The officials who raided the Jagadamba SRO, Visakhapatnam found that ₹90,000 has been sent to the Joint Sub-Registrar in three instalments by a private person. Also, ₹39,000 unaccounted cash was seized from 13 document writers in the Jagadamba SRO. At Tuni SRO ₹40,000 unaccounted cash was seized from document writers.

During the raid at Medikonduru MRO, ₹1,04,000 was seized from the office. A sum of ₹27,000 was seized from the Tahsildar, junior assistant, senior assistant and Revenue Officer at Jalamuru MRO office, Srikakulam.

The DGP said cases will be booked against all the officials in question under the PC Act after verifying their claims. He said departmental action against two Tahsildars has been recommended.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the raids were conducted in response to several complaints of corruption received by the government via the 14400 call centre and ACB App.