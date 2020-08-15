A.P. a women-friendly State, says Sucharitha

Andhra Pradesh is forging ahead on all fronts under with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy focusing on development and welfare, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister M. Sucharitha said on Saturday.

Speaking after unfurling the national tricolour, Ms. Sucharitha outlined the various initiatives taken by the “pro-poor YSRCP government,” and said the Chief Minister had been ranked third best in the country.

Thanks to the enactment of Disha Act, a landmark piece of legislation, women and girls in the State were feeling safe and secure, the Minister claimed.

Three Forensic Science Labs were being set up in the three regions of the State to speed up investigation into the incidents of crime, including gender crime, she added.

The Minister patted the Nellore police for becoming the first Police District in South India to get the ISO certificate. Technology was being increasingly used to crack incidents of crime, she said.

Hoisting the flag at the Government General Hospital, district Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Rao lauded the services of the health staff in treating the COVID-19 patients. Drawing inspiration from the freedom fighters, they should do their best to handle the ever-growing number of patients and contain the pandemic spread.