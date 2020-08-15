A.P. a women-friendly State, says Sucharitha

Andhra Pradesh is forging ahead on all fronts under with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy focusing on development and welfare, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister M. Sucharitha said on Saturday.
Speaking after unfurling the national tricolour, Ms. Sucharitha outlined the various initiatives taken by the “pro-poor YSRCP government,” and said the Chief Minister had been ranked third best in the country.
Thanks to the enactment of Disha Act, a landmark piece of legislation, women and girls in the State were feeling safe and secure, the Minister claimed.
Three Forensic Science Labs were being set up in the three regions of the State to speed up investigation into the incidents of crime, including gender crime, she added.
The Minister patted the Nellore police for becoming the first Police District in South India to get the ISO certificate. Technology was being increasingly used to crack incidents of crime, she said.
Hoisting the flag at the Government General Hospital, district Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Rao lauded the services of the health staff in treating the COVID-19 patients. Drawing inspiration from the freedom fighters, they should do their best to handle the ever-growing number of patients and contain the pandemic spread.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath