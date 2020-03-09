A.P. a potential biz partner, says German Consul

German Consul General Karin Stoll with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office near Vijayawada on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

09 March 2020 21:57 IST

‘Chief Minister’s efforts to root out graft and his reforms agenda deserve praise’

German Consul General Karin Christina Maria Stoll met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Monday and discussed the relations between her country and Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) which, she said, have been fruitful. She congratulated Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on his party’s phenomenal victory in the 2019 elections and appreciated various initiatives taken by his government.

Ms. Stoll also complimented the CM for his efforts to weed out corruption and the administrative reforms brought about in a short span. The Consul-General said the Indo-German Business Council was keen on partnering with the A.P. government and assured of her support in attracting investments from German companies.

Wind power

She said several wind power companies such as Siemens-Gamesa venture were successfully running with the support of the German government and that it would help A.P. in taking its manufacturing sector to a higher level. Ms. Stoll also pointed out that German development bank KfW joined hands with A.P. in the promotion of Zero-Budget Natural Farming.

In a tweet, Ms. Stoll said she had valuable insights into the policies of Andhra Pradesh government and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision, during what she called a substantial meeting on Monday. She was grateful for the opportunity to brief the CM about Germany-A.P. relations.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy explained the 10,000 MW solar power project undertaken by his government and various schemes in health and education sectors among others.

He apprised Ms. Stoll of the steps taken for women safety and empowerment and the emphasis laid on skill development.

Additional chief secretary to CM P.V. Ramesh and Cyient executive chairman B.V.R. Mohan Reddy were present.