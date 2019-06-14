A.P. a land of opportunities, asserts Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal has termed Andhra Pradesh as a land of opportunities, and offered to extend all support from the Centre to the entrepreneurs coming up with bright and innovative ideas.

At an interactive session on ‘Ease Of Doing Business’ with the industry representatives here on Friday, Mr. Goyal projected a big picture on agriculture, food processing, solar energy and allied industries.

‘Congenial atmosphere’

Finding the atmosphere in the State congenial for industrialisation, Mr. Goyal said the Centre would be ever-ready with incentives to support the small and medium scale industrial units to fulfil the larger goal of achieving higher employment rate.

Apart from coming up with a comprehensive policy on e-vehicles, the government would soon take a decision on anti-dumping duty on automobiles, which, he said, would certainly benefit the industry as a whole.

He also indicated that the Central government was in touch with banks to extend low-interest financing to the MSME and export-oriented units.

When the representatives of Kia Motors in Ananthapur district requested the Minister for widening and raising the approach road from their unit to the railway under-bridge, he instructed the railway official concerned to finish the job within 40 days.

‘Good governance’

On the ‘Ease Of Doing Business’, Minister for Information Technology and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the new government would offer corruption-free, transparent and accountable governance, and grab every opportunity to benefit the industry.

Anil Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT); Rajat Bhargava, Principal Secretary, State Industrial Infrastructure and Investments; Siddharth Jain, Industries Commissioner; and Narayan Bharat Gupta, Chittoor Collector, were present.

The industry was represented by Amara Raja group chairman Galla Ramachandra Naidu and Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy, among others.