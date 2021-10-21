A.P. a fit case for Centre’s intervention: Yanamala

‘With total breakdown of law and order, there is no option but to invoke Article 356’

TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Wednesday said there was a total breakdown of law and order in the State, and that Andhra Pradesh was a fit case for Centre’s intervention to invoke Article 356 and impose President’s Rule.

In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishnudu, while likening the YSRCP government to “jungle raj,” said the “goons who went on a rampage, attacking the TDP offices and cadres across the State on Tuesday have the tacit support of the government and the Police Department.”

By attacking the main office of the TDP, the government was trying to openly threaten those who try to question its failures, he alleged.

“This is an unprecedented crisis. The entire police machinery has been systematically debilitated, and since the government itself is resorting to a constitutional breakdown, there is no other option but to invoke Article 356,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu observed.

“There is no security for the opposition parties, their leaders and cadres,” he alleged.

“Is it wrong to question the government for selling away public properties, for failing to check rampant ganja smuggling in the State, for pushing the State into deep financial crisis, for failing to provide jobs to youth, for acute scarcity of sand, and for failing to provide work to the poor?” the TDP leader wondered.

“The house of the TDP leader who raised these issues was attacked,” he alleged.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu also slammed the Police Department for preventing the TDP leaders’ participation in bandh.

“This is against their democratic right,” he said, adding that the house arrests would not stop the party from exposing the ruling party’s “sinister designs.”

“Now that the Chief Minister has realised that a strong resentment is brewing among the public against the ruling dispensation, he is resorting to violence to create a fear psychosis,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged.

He urged the Centre to intervene and restore order in the State.