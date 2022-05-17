A.P.: 8 held for killing man over vehicle parking row

May 17, 2022 03:06 IST

Parking of auto on the road led to clash

The Eluru district police on Monday arrested eight persons who allegedly killed their neighbour and attacked another person in Mudinepalli town, on May 13.

The arrested, Sk. Irfan, D. Chandrakanth, T. David, G. Ganga Raju, B. Sai, B. Ravi, D. Srikanth and V. Ramasai Krishna, are all natives of Mudinepalli in Eluru district.

The victims, V. Nagendar Rao and A. Mahesh, had an argument with their neighbour, Irfan, when he parked his autorickshaw in the middle of the road. They asked him to remove it from there.

The accused, who developed a grudge on the duo, attacked them with knives causing injuries. They were shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada where Nagender succumbed to his injuries, said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.