Anxious wait for the second dose

Those who have taken first dose of Covaxin are more worried in the absence of fresh supplies

Many who have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Visakhapatnam city and district are a worried lot now. They have completed the minimum mandatory waiting period, and wonder whether they will be able to take the second shot in time.

Those who had taken Covaxin are more concerned as the supply of this vaccine to the State is minimal compared to Covishield, which is being administered at most of the vaccination centres.

Frantic calls are being made to media persons and officials to know about Covaxin availability. There is some worry in the case of Covishield also in view of the demand and supply gap.

The ‘Tika Utsav’ launched across the country on April 11 had to be cancelled in the district due to non-availability of vaccines. The supplies that arrived later were woefully short of demand and the gap continued ever since.

In the absence of fresh arrivals, the existing Covaxin doses are being given only at a few vaccination centres, making people run around the city for the second dose.

Plan of action

It is learnt that a decision has been taken to prioritise the second dose of Covishield to those who have completed five weeks after the first jab and complete the second dose for all by May 15. The administration of the first dose is likely to be on hold till then.

Currently, around 20,000 people are being vaccinated daily on an average against the target of 30,000, according to sources.

District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryanarayana tells The Hindu that the vaccination schedule of 4.50 lakh people (both doses) has been completed so far (as of Friday evening) in the district. “About 20,000 persons who have taken the first dose later, are yet to receive their second. Vaccination is not being done for those in the 18-45 age group in the district in view of inadequate stocks,” he explains.