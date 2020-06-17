Anxiety mounts as SSC exam date draws closer

An exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has put parents of students who are preparing hard to appear for the SSC Board exams scheduled to begin on July 10, on tenterhooks.

The government, as a precautionary measure, brought down the number of papers from 12 to six. This is to minimise the number of days when students will be exposed to any possible health threat.

The Education Department is leaving no stone unturned to make the exams a hassle-free affair by making elaborate arrangements to maintain the COVID-19 protocol.

“The government contention that students should be given a chance to prove their mettle by writing this crucial examination is right in its place, but the rise in COVID-19 cases poses a grave threat to the children,” said P. Babu Reddy, general secretary of Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation (AUTF).

Citing the observation made by the Supreme Court on Wednesday on the issue of conduct of exams for classes 10 and 12 for students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, State president of the Municipal Teachers’ Federation S. Ramakrishna said even the Supreme Court asked the CBSE to consider cancellation of the pending papers for these classes in view of a sharp spike in cases.

‘Unprecedented crisis’

Mr. Ramakrishna said the State government should consider what the apex court has suggested to the Central board, keeping in minds the larger interests of the student community.

“The pandemic has brought about an unprecedented crisis and it is impossible to focus on exam preparation,” said Ashish Kakamanu, a 10th class student.

Plainspeak

Wary of the situation, the government seems to be treading cautiously on the issue. In a recent meeting held by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh with the officials of the department and members of the parents’ committee, serious concerns are said to have been raised by parents and representatives of teachers’ unions.

Maintaining that the government’s priority was to hold the examination, the Minister said an ‘appropriate’ decision would be taken on the issue.