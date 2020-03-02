ANU’s new courses to help students pursue higher studies abroad

ONGOLE

02 March 2020 09:12 IST

Translation and linguistic studies among those to be introduced

Acharya Nagarjuna University(ANU) will introduce foreign language courses for students looking for a promising career overseas, said Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar.

Students will have an option to pursue higher studies in countries like Germany, France, China and Japan after completing the Post Graduate Diploma courses to be offered by ANU, said Mr. Rajasekhar, during his visit to the ANU P.G.Centre here.

“We are planning on introducing the language courses offered by Hyderabad-based Institute of English and Foreign Languages for the benefit of students in Andhra Pradesh,” he told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

Some of the new courses included linguistic and translation studies and comparative literature. A Centre for South Indian languages including Tamil and Kannada would also be brought in place to offer diploma courses on the Dravidian languages, he said. Replying to a question, he said the students in the State were deprived of development in the capital-centric model in the past and the same mistake should not be repeated now.