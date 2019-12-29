ANU will start diploma in photography, says VC

Photography plays a vital role in the field of media communication. That which cannot be conveyed in words may be conveyed in depth through a photograph, said State Council of Higher Education Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao.

“With the advent of cellphones, anybody can take photographs but the nuances of photography can only be taught by an experienced photographer,” said Mr. Rao, at a photography exhibition conducted in the city on Sunday.

The value of photographs and that of photography was increasing with each passing day, he said, adding awards needed to be given to photographers to celebrate their work and boost their morale.

Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor P. Rajashekhar said the university would introduce a diploma course in photography in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi.

Workshop

Akademi general secretary T. Srinivasa Reddy said that with the help of the diploma course, photographers could enhance their skills and even seek jobs in the public sector. A World Photography Workshop would be conducted in the city next year, he said.

Various photographers were given away awards for displaying their skills and also nurturing young talent in the field. Akula Nageswara Rao Memorial Award was presented to R. Pichaiah, T. Kasinath Memorial Award to R.V. Sharma and D.S. Rama Rao Smaraka Award was given to T. Veerabhadra Rao.

A book was launched to guide lensmen on how to click photographs for national and international photography competitions and how they could send their photos to these competitions for evaluation.