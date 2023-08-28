HamberMenu
ANU to confer honorary doctorate on P. Sainath on August 29

August 28, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Educationist and Chairman of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Ganesan Kannabiran and State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will attend the 39th and 40th convocation of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), on August 29 (Tuesday).

Governor Nazeer Ahmed will attend the programme in the capacity of the Chancellor of the University. Writer and recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Palagummi Sainath would be conferred with an honorary doctorate in recognition of his service as a writer who brought to the fore issues related to rural poverty.

The H.H. Deichmann auditorium has been spruced up for the occasion. A total of 235 gold medals will be presented to students from various disciplines. For the 39th convocation, Katakamsetti Vani from M.Sc Mathematics department has won five gold medals and one prize for MA in political science, while Sadham Lakshmi Prasanna has also won five gold medals.

For the 40th convocation, Somisetty Lal Bahadur has won five gold medals in MA Political Science and in M.Sc Mathematics and Nayadu Sai Keerthi has won four gold medals and one prize. Swathi Palleboyina has won four gold medals in Bachelor of Law and Sowjana Prathipati has also won as many gold medals in M.Sc Chemistry.

A total of 259 Ph.Ds would be awarded in various faculties.

