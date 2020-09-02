ANU takes tech route to enter record book

GUNTUR

02 September 2020 22:30 IST

The university gets maximum ranks and certificates

The pandemic might have slowed down the economy and put a pause on all academic activities, but Acharya Nagarjuna University seems to have other plans.

By using state-of-art technology in conducting online class work, ANU has managed to bridge the gap. Use of various IT tools and technologies have now helped ANU to get a rare honour of being the first public university to receive a place in India Book of Records 2021 for getting maximum ranks and certificates received by a public university.

“We are happy that the university has been getting two ranks every month for the last one year. ANU got E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation (E-LEAD) Certification from the coveted QS I-GAUGE, the first public university in the country. Overall, the university secured 22 ranks and two certificates during September 2019 and August 2020. The university received 15 international and seven national rankings as well as two national certificates from QS I- GAUGE, Scimago, NIRF, Education World, India Today etc,” Vice-Chancellor (FAC) Rajasekhar Patteti told The Hindu on Wednesday.

YSR contribution

Recollecting the contribution of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Dr. Rajasekhar said that the former Chief Minister laid the foundation for scaling up infrastructure by sanctioning an engineering college, pharmacy college, sports hostel and completely revamping the infrastructure.

“Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy had believed that universities can be a stepping stone for marginalised sections dreaming of a better future and he sanctioned universities for every district in the then united State,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and said his vision for imparting quality education in universities and scaling up government schools under Naadu-Needu were exemplary. He also thanked Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh, Secretary to Chief Miniter Solomon Arokiaraj, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Satish Chandra, and APSCHE Chairman Hema Chandra Reddy for their support.